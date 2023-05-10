Lincoln Educational Services (NASDAQ:LINC) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Lincoln Educational Services (NASDAQ:LINC – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $87.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.03 million. Lincoln Educational Services had a return on equity of 11.06% and a net margin of 3.47%. Lincoln Educational Services updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS.

Lincoln Educational Services Trading Down 4.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:LINC opened at $5.91 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $186.22 million, a PE ratio of 15.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.06. Lincoln Educational Services has a twelve month low of $4.59 and a twelve month high of $7.93. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.07.

Get Lincoln Educational Services alerts:

Insider Transactions at Lincoln Educational Services

In other news, CEO Scott M. Shaw sold 11,517 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.76, for a total transaction of $66,337.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,028,658 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,925,070.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Scott M. Shaw sold 11,517 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.76, for a total value of $66,337.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,028,658 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,925,070.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Juniper Investment Company, Ll sold 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.97, for a total transaction of $83,580.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 121,312 shares of company stock worth $738,099. 25.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Lincoln Educational Services

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LINC. State of Wyoming increased its stake in Lincoln Educational Services by 405.7% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 20,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 16,519 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Lincoln Educational Services in the 4th quarter valued at $101,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Lincoln Educational Services in the 4th quarter valued at $1,250,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in Lincoln Educational Services in the 4th quarter valued at $218,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in Lincoln Educational Services in the 4th quarter valued at $267,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.87% of the company’s stock.

LINC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price objective on Lincoln Educational Services from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. StockNews.com cut Lincoln Educational Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $8.50 target price on shares of Lincoln Educational Services in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd.

About Lincoln Educational Services

(Get Rating)

Lincoln Educational Services Corp. engages in the provision of a career-oriented post-secondary education to recent high school graduates and working adults. It operates through the following segments: Transportation and Skilled Trades, Healthcare and Other Professions, and Corporate. The Transportation and Skilled Trades segment offers academic programs mainly in the disciplines of transportation and skilled trades such as automotive, diesel, heating, ventilation, and air conditioning, welding, and manufacturing.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Lincoln Educational Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lincoln Educational Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.