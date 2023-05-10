Lincoln Educational Services (NASDAQ:LINC) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Lincoln Educational Services (NASDAQ:LINC – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Lincoln Educational Services had a return on equity of 11.06% and a net margin of 3.47%. The business had revenue of $87.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.03 million. Lincoln Educational Services updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS.

Shares of Lincoln Educational Services stock opened at $5.91 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $5.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.07. The company has a market cap of $186.22 million, a PE ratio of 15.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.06. Lincoln Educational Services has a fifty-two week low of $4.59 and a fifty-two week high of $7.93.

In other Lincoln Educational Services news, major shareholder Juniper Investment Company, Ll sold 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.97, for a total value of $83,580.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Lincoln Educational Services news, major shareholder Juniper Investment Company, Ll sold 14,000 shares of Lincoln Educational Services stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.97, for a total transaction of $83,580.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Scott M. Shaw sold 11,517 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.76, for a total transaction of $66,337.92. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,028,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,925,070.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 121,312 shares of company stock valued at $738,099 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 25.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of LINC. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Lincoln Educational Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,250,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lincoln Educational Services by 15.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,424,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,186,000 after buying an additional 191,276 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Lincoln Educational Services by 24.8% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 642,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,496,000 after buying an additional 127,671 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lincoln Educational Services by 12.4% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 850,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,079,000 after purchasing an additional 93,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Lincoln Educational Services by 4.9% in the first quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 1,619,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,577,000 after purchasing an additional 75,699 shares during the last quarter. 85.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $8.50 target price on shares of Lincoln Educational Services in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com cut shares of Lincoln Educational Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reduced their target price on Lincoln Educational Services from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 28th.

Lincoln Educational Services Corp. engages in the provision of a career-oriented post-secondary education to recent high school graduates and working adults. It operates through the following segments: Transportation and Skilled Trades, Healthcare and Other Professions, and Corporate. The Transportation and Skilled Trades segment offers academic programs mainly in the disciplines of transportation and skilled trades such as automotive, diesel, heating, ventilation, and air conditioning, welding, and manufacturing.

