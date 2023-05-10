Lincoln Gold Mining (CVE:LMG) Stock Price Up 28%

Lincoln Gold Mining Inc. (CVE:LMG – Get Rating) rose 28% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.33 and last traded at C$0.32. Approximately 1,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 10,334 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.25.

Lincoln Gold Mining Price Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.21 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.10. The stock has a market cap of C$1.24 million, a P/E ratio of -1.19 and a beta of 1.13.

About Lincoln Gold Mining

Lincoln Gold Mining Inc engages in the exploration and development of precious metals in the United States and Canada. The company explores for gold, copper, nickel, and cobalt deposits. It holds interests in the Pine Grove gold property with mining leases on the Wilson and Wheeler mines, and 243 unpatented claims located in the Pine Grove Hills, Lyon County, Nevada.

