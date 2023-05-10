Liontrust Asset Management (LON:LIO) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1,067.48

Liontrust Asset Management PLC (LON:LIO – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,067.48 ($13.47) and traded as low as GBX 805 ($10.16). Liontrust Asset Management shares last traded at GBX 808 ($10.20), with a volume of 210,572 shares trading hands.

Liontrust Asset Management Stock Up 0.6 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. The company has a market cap of £519.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,158.70, a P/E/G ratio of -1.70 and a beta of 1.34. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 976.42 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 1,065.82.

Liontrust Asset Management Company Profile

Liontrust Asset Management Plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm also launches equity, fixed income, , multi-asset and managed funds for its clients. It invests into the public equity and multi-asset markets across the globe. The firm was formerly known as River and Mercantile Investment Management Limited.

