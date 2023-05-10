Lisk (LSK) Price Reaches $0.88 on Top Exchanges

Lisk (LSK) traded 0.6% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on May 10th. One Lisk coin can currently be bought for $0.88 or 0.00003196 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Lisk has traded 6.6% lower against the US dollar. Lisk has a total market capitalization of $124.03 million and approximately $2.03 million worth of Lisk was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Lisk alerts:

Belrium (BEL) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00006913 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0692 or 0.00000251 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00003307 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00003320 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003606 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001048 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00002610 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001034 BTC.

Lisk Profile

Lisk (CRYPTO:LSK) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 24th, 2016. Lisk’s total supply is 144,818,773 coins and its circulating supply is 141,113,972 coins. The Reddit community for Lisk is https://reddit.com/r/lisk and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Lisk’s official Twitter account is @liskhq and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Lisk is lisk.com. The official message board for Lisk is lisk.com/blog.

Buying and Selling Lisk

According to CryptoCompare, “Lisk is a cryptocurrency and decentralized application platform that operates on a highly efficient Delegated-Proof-of-Stake consensus model secured by 101 elected delegates. The platform allows for the deployment, distribution, and monetization of decentralized apps and custom blockchains. The inflation rate is 5 LISK per block and will decrease by 1 every year until it reaches 1 LISK per block. Lisk has partnered with Microsoft to integrate into its Azure Blockchain as a Service, allowing developers to develop and deploy Lisk blockchain applications using Microsoft’s cloud computing platform.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lisk directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lisk should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Lisk using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Lisk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Lisk and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.