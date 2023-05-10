LIXIL (OTCMKTS:JSGRY) Shares Up 0.5%

LIXIL Co. (OTCMKTS:JSGRY – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 0.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $29.54 and last traded at $29.54. 7,640 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 100% from the average session volume of 3,823 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.40.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.26.

LIXIL Corp. engages in the management of its group companies that operates housing and urban environment-related businesses. It operates through the following business divisions: Water Technology, Housing Technology, Building Technology, Kitchen Technology, Distribution and Retail, and Housing and Services.

