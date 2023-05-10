Lookers plc (LON:LOOK) to Issue Dividend of GBX 2

Lookers plc (LON:LOOK – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Wednesday, April 5th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 11th will be paid a dividend of GBX 2 ($0.03) per share on Friday, June 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th. This is a positive change from Lookers’s previous dividend of $1.00. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of LON LOOK traded down GBX 1 ($0.01) on Wednesday, hitting GBX 86.70 ($1.09). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 815,492 shares, compared to its average volume of 432,183. Lookers has a 12-month low of GBX 59.70 ($0.75) and a 12-month high of GBX 94.90 ($1.20). The company has a market capitalization of £332.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 487.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 133.39, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 85.98 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 83.33.

Separately, Numis Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 125 ($1.58) price objective on shares of Lookers in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th.

Lookers plc engages in the sale, hire, and maintenance of motor vehicles and motorcycles in the United Kingdom and Ireland. The company engages in the sale of new and used cars and light commercial vehicles; vehicle rental; vehicle funding and management packages, including contract hire, contract purchase, and personal contract; leasing fleet management; and sale and maintenance of vehicles.

