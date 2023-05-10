Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Shares Acquired by Premier Fund Managers Ltd

Premier Fund Managers Ltd grew its stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 6,167.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 250,682 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 246,682 shares during the period. Lowe’s Companies makes up approximately 2.0% of Premier Fund Managers Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Premier Fund Managers Ltd’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $50,703,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 70.6% in the third quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 145 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.62% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $215.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $258.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Roth Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Barclays assumed coverage on Lowe’s Companies in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $215.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, TD Cowen cut their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $223.85.

In other Lowe’s Companies news, EVP Donald Frieson sold 9,411 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.00, for a total transaction of $1,853,967.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,523,936. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of LOW traded down $4.60 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $202.52. 1,239,215 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,911,499. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $200.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $203.22. The company has a market capitalization of $120.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.09. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $170.12 and a 12 month high of $223.31.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The home improvement retailer reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $22.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.71 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 6.63% and a negative return on equity of 82.30%. Lowe’s Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.78 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.73 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 26th will be issued a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 25th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.96%.

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodeling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

