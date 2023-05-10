LSV Asset Management Has $45.88 Million Stock Position in Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE)

LSV Asset Management grew its stake in Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,907,443 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 118,800 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management owned approximately 1.27% of Apple Hospitality REIT worth $45,879,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp grew its position in Apple Hospitality REIT by 14.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,388,765 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $186,686,000 after acquiring an additional 1,331,707 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 37.2% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,480,292 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $80,511,000 after purchasing an additional 1,215,575 shares during the last quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 76.5% during the 1st quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 2,028,320 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,450,000 after purchasing an additional 878,930 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Apple Hospitality REIT by 61.2% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,946,614 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,981,000 after purchasing an additional 738,846 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in Apple Hospitality REIT by 72.3% during the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,471,772 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $20,693,000 after buying an additional 617,433 shares during the last quarter. 79.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Apple Hospitality REIT

In other news, Chairman Glade M. Knight acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.90 per share, for a total transaction of $84,500.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 503,093 shares in the company, valued at $8,502,271.70. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 10,648 shares of company stock valued at $171,979. Corporate insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Apple Hospitality REIT Trading Up 1.2 %

Apple Hospitality REIT Announces Dividend

NYSE:APLE opened at $15.51 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.16, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.17. Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.66 and a 1-year high of $18.22. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 27th. Apple Hospitality REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 137.14%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. B. Riley decreased their price target on Apple Hospitality REIT from $20.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, March 30th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Apple Hospitality REIT in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Compass Point downgraded Apple Hospitality REIT from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $17.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Apple Hospitality REIT has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.00.

Apple Hospitality REIT Company Profile

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust company, which invests in income-producing real estate, primarily in the lodging sector. It owns hotels located in urban, high-end suburban, and developing markets throughout states, which operates under Marriott, Hilton, or Hyatt brands.

