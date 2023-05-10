LSV Asset Management Purchases 12,060 Shares of Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP)

LSV Asset Management grew its position in shares of Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 660,660 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 12,060 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in Popular were worth $43,815,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Popular by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,081 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,929,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its position in Popular by 5.9% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 2,856 shares of the bank’s stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Popular by 3.5% during the third quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,163 shares of the bank’s stock worth $375,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Popular by 0.7% during the third quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,530 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,983,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Popular by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,333 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. 86.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BPOP opened at $55.76 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.82. Popular, Inc. has a 1-year low of $49.34 and a 1-year high of $83.64. The company has a 50-day moving average of $58.42 and a 200 day moving average of $65.15.

Popular ( NASDAQ:BPOP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The bank reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $693.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $690.66 million. Popular had a return on equity of 26.22% and a net margin of 29.29%. Popular’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.69 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Popular, Inc. will post 7.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, March 20th were issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 17th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.95%. Popular’s payout ratio is currently 15.44%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group downgraded Popular from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $100.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Popular from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $74.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Popular in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Popular from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Popular from $74.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Popular presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.00.

Popular, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Banco Popular de Puerto Rico, Popular U.S., and Corporate Group. The Banco Popular de Puerto Rico segment includes commercial banking, consumer and retail banking, and other financial services.

