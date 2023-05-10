LSV Asset Management Sells 56,645 Shares of Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ)

LSV Asset Management cut its stake in Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,387,105 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 56,645 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management owned approximately 1.23% of Lazard worth $48,091,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Lazard by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 228,178 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $7,911,000 after buying an additional 4,617 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lazard by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 60,978 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,114,000 after purchasing an additional 657 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Lazard by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 30,374 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,053,000 after purchasing an additional 696 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lazard by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,320 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,086,000 after purchasing an additional 1,581 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc lifted its position in Lazard by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 125,258 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,343,000 after purchasing an additional 10,405 shares during the period. 63.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE LAZ opened at $28.82 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.63. Lazard Ltd has a one year low of $28.15 and a one year high of $43.44. The firm has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a PE ratio of 13.40 and a beta of 1.39.

Lazard ( NYSE:LAZ Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The asset manager reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.56). The business had revenue of $561.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $549.62 million. Lazard had a net margin of 8.20% and a return on equity of 36.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.05 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Lazard Ltd will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 19th. Investors of record on Monday, May 8th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 5th. Lazard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 93.02%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on LAZ. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Lazard from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $29.00 to $36.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. TheStreet downgraded Lazard from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on Lazard in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JMP Securities decreased their price target on Lazard from $56.00 to $53.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lazard currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.80.

Lazard Ltd. is a financial advisory and asset management firm, which engages in the provision of crafting solutions to the clients, including corporations, governments, institutions, partnerships, and individuals. It operates through the Financial Advisory and Asset Management segments. The Financial Advisory segment offers corporate, partnership, institutional, government, sovereign, and individual clients, an array of financial advisory services regarding mergers and acquisitions, restructurings, capital structure, capital raising, and corporate preparedness.

