Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE) Shares Purchased by FORA Capital LLC

FORA Capital LLC lifted its stake in Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE – Get Rating) by 176.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,902 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,870 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC’s holdings in Lumentum were worth $725,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. LSV Asset Management lifted its position in Lumentum by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 51,700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,697,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the period. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Lumentum by 48.1% in the 4th quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. now owns 80,318 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,190,000 after purchasing an additional 26,075 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its position in Lumentum by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 164,515 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,583,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management raised its stake in Lumentum by 23.1% during the 4th quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 10,155 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $530,000 after purchasing an additional 1,907 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Lumentum by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 19,216 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,002,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. 92.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:LITE opened at $45.99 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 124.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $49.56 and its 200-day moving average is $55.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a current ratio of 3.06. Lumentum Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $44.94 and a 52-week high of $96.46.

Lumentum ( NASDAQ:LITE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The technology company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $506.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $506.13 million. Lumentum had a return on equity of 17.77% and a net margin of 1.56%. Equities research analysts predict that Lumentum Holdings Inc. will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Northland Securities lowered their price target on Lumentum from $57.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Rosenblatt Securities downgraded Lumentum from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $77.00 to $48.00 in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Susquehanna reissued a “positive” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Lumentum in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Lumentum from $84.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of Lumentum from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Lumentum currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.60.

Lumentum Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of optical and photonic products. It operates through the Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers segments. The OpComms segment includes a range of components, modules, and subsystems to support customers including carrier networks of access (local), metro (intracity), long-haul (city-to-city and worldwide), and submarine (undersea) applications.

