Macfarlane Group PLC (LON:MACF) Increases Dividend to GBX 2.52 Per Share

Macfarlane Group PLC (LON:MACF – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, February 23rd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 11th will be given a dividend of GBX 2.52 ($0.03) per share on Thursday, June 1st. This represents a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th. This is a positive change from Macfarlane Group’s previous dividend of $0.90. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

MACF stock opened at GBX 116.65 ($1.47) on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of £184.70 million, a P/E ratio of 1,174.50 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.23, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.22. Macfarlane Group has a one year low of GBX 85.20 ($1.08) and a one year high of GBX 126.50 ($1.60). The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 106.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 105.04.

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of Macfarlane Group in a research note on Tuesday.

Macfarlane Group PLC, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes protective packaging products to businesses. The company operates through Packaging Distribution and Manufacturing Operations segments. The Packaging Distribution segment distributes packaging materials; and supplies storage and warehousing services in the United Kingdom, Ireland, and Europe.

