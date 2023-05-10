Machina Capital S.A.S. Buys New Holdings in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

Machina Capital S.A.S. bought a new stake in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $287,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ELV. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Elevance Health in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC purchased a new position in Elevance Health in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Elevance Health in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Elevance Health in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Elevance Health in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.66% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ELV opened at $460.48 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $467.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $489.89. Elevance Health, Inc. has a one year low of $440.02 and a one year high of $549.52. The company has a market capitalization of $109.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.84.

Elevance Health ( NYSE:ELV Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The company reported $9.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.26 by $0.20. Elevance Health had a return on equity of 20.05% and a net margin of 3.86%. The company had revenue of $41.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $8.25 earnings per share. Elevance Health’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 32.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be given a dividend of $1.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.04%.

ELV has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Elevance Health from $597.00 to $561.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Elevance Health from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $523.00 to $572.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Elevance Health from $610.00 to $580.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 24th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $580.00 target price on shares of Elevance Health in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Loop Capital dropped their target price on Elevance Health from $565.00 to $550.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Elevance Health has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $572.19.

In other news, EVP Gloria M. Mccarthy sold 15,098 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $444.76, for a total transaction of $6,714,986.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,435 shares in the company, valued at $22,876,230.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Elevance Health, Inc operates as a health company, which engages in improving lives and communities, and making healthcare simpler. It operates through the following segments: Commercial and Specialty Business, Government Business, CarelonRx, and Other. The Commercial and Specialty Business segment provides insurance products and services such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability and supplemental health insurance.

