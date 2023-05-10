Machina Capital S.A.S. Makes New Investment in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

Machina Capital S.A.S. acquired a new position in shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its holdings in M&T Bank by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 7,152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,038,000 after purchasing an additional 1,192 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in M&T Bank by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 31,731 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,603,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in M&T Bank by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 401,179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $58,195,000 after purchasing an additional 3,332 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in M&T Bank by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 11,789 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,721,000 after purchasing an additional 696 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bryant Woods Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in M&T Bank by 43.2% during the 4th quarter. Bryant Woods Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $421,000 after purchasing an additional 875 shares during the last quarter. 84.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MTB has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered M&T Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 29th. Bank of America boosted their target price on M&T Bank from $141.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on M&T Bank from $160.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Odeon Capital Group upgraded M&T Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $171.76 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on M&T Bank from $155.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $165.10.

M&T Bank Price Performance

Shares of MTB opened at $116.73 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.78. M&T Bank Co. has a twelve month low of $109.36 and a twelve month high of $193.42. The company has a 50 day moving average of $124.40 and a 200-day moving average of $145.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $4.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.98 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.37 billion. M&T Bank had a net margin of 23.20% and a return on equity of 11.97%. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.73 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that M&T Bank Co. will post 17.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

M&T Bank Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 6th were issued a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.45%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 3rd. This is an increase from M&T Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.28%.

M&T Bank Company Profile

M&T Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking, trust, wealth management and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Commercial Real Estate, Discretionary Portfolio, Residential Mortgage Banking, and Retail Banking.

