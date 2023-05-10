Madison Pacific Properties (TSE:MPC) Shares Down 7%

Madison Pacific Properties Inc. (TSE:MPC – Get Rating) shares were down 7% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$6.25 and last traded at C$6.25. Approximately 3,900 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 151% from the average daily volume of 1,553 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$6.72.

Madison Pacific Properties Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of C$45.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.55 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.25. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$6.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$6.71.

About Madison Pacific Properties

(Get Rating)

Madison Pacific Properties Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in owning, developing, and managing real estate properties in Canada. The company's property portfolio comprises office, industrial, commercial, retail, and multi-family rental real estate properties located in Metro Vancouver region, British Columbia, Calgary, Edmonton, Alberta, Sudbury, Mississauga, Monetville, and Ontario.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Madison Pacific Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Madison Pacific Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.