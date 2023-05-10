Madison Square Garden Entertainment (NYSE:SPHR) Shares Down 8.5%

Shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:SPHRGet Rating) fell 8.5% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $26.87 and last traded at $27.25. 228,214 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 17% from the average session volume of 274,992 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.77.

Separately, Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment in a report on Monday, April 24th.

The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Company Profile

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. provides entertainment experiences. The Company presents or hosts events in its diverse collection of venues: New York’s Madison Square Garden, Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden, Radio City Music Hall and Beacon Theatre; the Forum in Inglewood, CA and The Chicago Theatre.

