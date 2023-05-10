MAG Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) Trading Down 7.2%

MAG Silver Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG – Get Rating) shares fell 7.2% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $12.27 and last traded at $12.29. 289,169 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 53% from the average session volume of 616,679 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.25.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MAG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded MAG Silver to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on MAG Silver from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on MAG Silver from C$24.50 to C$25.50 in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. CIBC cut their price objective on MAG Silver from C$27.00 to C$24.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, National Bank Financial cut their price objective on MAG Silver from C$26.50 to C$26.00 in a research report on Friday, February 17th.

MAG Silver Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of 68.33 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.35.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

MAG Silver ( NYSEAMERICAN:MAG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 27th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.06). Analysts anticipate that MAG Silver Corp. will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Natixis bought a new position in shares of MAG Silver during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of MAG Silver by 89.6% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in MAG Silver in the fourth quarter valued at $55,000. Sentry Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in MAG Silver in the third quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of MAG Silver during the fourth quarter worth about $63,000. Institutional investors own 40.06% of the company’s stock.

MAG Silver Company Profile

MAG Silver Corp. operates as a Canadian development and exploration company, which focuses on becoming a top-tier primary silver mining company by exploring and advancing high-grade, district scale, silver-dominant projects in the Americas. Its principal focus and asset is the Juanicipio Project (44%), being developed with Fresnillo Plc (56%), the Operator.

