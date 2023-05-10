MAI Capital Management Boosts Holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

MAI Capital Management lifted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 11.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 151,806 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,632 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $16,843,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Augustine Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Augustine Asset Management Inc. now owns 84,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,364,000 after purchasing an additional 5,674 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,925,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,583,000 after purchasing an additional 80,119 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC grew its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 19.4% during the 4th quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 386,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,930,000 after purchasing an additional 62,895 shares during the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc grew its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 1,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 494,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,890,000 after purchasing an additional 67,226 shares during the last quarter. 72.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Merck & Co. Inc. alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. BTIG Research cut shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Guggenheim raised their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $123.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.75.

Insider Buying and Selling at Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co., Inc. Stock Down 0.4 %

In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, VP Rita A. Karachun sold 15,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.53, for a total transaction of $1,865,788.75. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 45,710 shares in the company, valued at $5,372,296.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, VP Rita A. Karachun sold 15,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.53, for a total transaction of $1,865,788.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 45,710 shares in the company, valued at $5,372,296.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Robert M. Davis sold 143,329 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.93, for a total transaction of $16,472,801.97. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 271,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,239,927.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 500,073 shares of company stock worth $57,755,134 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

MRK traded down $0.50 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $116.93. The company had a trading volume of 1,486,964 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,981,572. The company has a market cap of $296.70 billion, a PE ratio of 22.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.34. The business has a 50-day moving average of $111.00 and a 200-day moving average of $108.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.23. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $83.05 and a 1-year high of $119.65.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.06. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 22.52% and a return on equity of 37.92%. The firm had revenue of $14.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.81 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.14 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 6.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Merck & Co, Inc is a health care company, which engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.