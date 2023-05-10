MAI Capital Management Has $25.83 Million Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

MAI Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 12.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 260,390 shares of the coffee company’s stock after buying an additional 27,888 shares during the quarter. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $25,831,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management increased its position in Starbucks by 19.2% during the 4th quarter. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management now owns 590 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. First American Trust FSB increased its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. First American Trust FSB now owns 2,649 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. FSM Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. FSM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,626 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $360,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 3,394 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $337,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC now owns 3,426 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $340,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. 69.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently commented on SBUX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Starbucks from $114.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. 51job reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Starbucks in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Starbucks from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Starbucks from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Finally, OTR Global raised Starbucks from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Starbucks has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $110.31.

Shares of SBUX stock traded down $0.47 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $106.24. 1,611,670 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,165,451. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $104.49 and a 200 day moving average of $102.12. Starbucks Co. has a 52-week low of $68.39 and a 52-week high of $115.48. The company has a market cap of $121.79 billion, a PE ratio of 34.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.95.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $8.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.43 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 10.46% and a negative return on equity of 41.99%. Starbucks’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.59 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 3.44 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th will be paid a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.83%.

In other Starbucks news, EVP Zabrina Jenkins sold 2,962 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.48, for a total value of $321,317.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,150,227.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Starbucks news, EVP Zabrina Jenkins sold 2,962 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.48, for a total value of $321,317.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,150,227.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 736 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.50, for a total transaction of $77,648.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 56,028 shares in the company, valued at $5,910,954. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.98% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, Channel Development, and Corporate and Other. The North America segment focuses on the United States and Canada. The International segment is involved in China, Japan, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and Caribbean.

