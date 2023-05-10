MAI Capital Management Has $465.76 Million Holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

MAI Capital Management lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 9.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,212,252 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 99,818 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 7.8% of MAI Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. MAI Capital Management owned about 0.16% of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF worth $465,759,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IVV. Confluence Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $436,000. Triumph Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 53.5% during the third quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 7,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,682,000 after buying an additional 2,608 shares in the last quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 32.0% during the fourth quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 6,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,673,000 after buying an additional 1,685 shares in the last quarter. Capital Planning LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Capital Planning LLC now owns 51,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,826,000 after buying an additional 1,767 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Corepath Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Corepath Wealth Partners LLC now owns 88,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,532,000 after buying an additional 4,258 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVV traded up $0.23 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $413.06. 1,532,523 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,148,837. The company has a market capitalization of $307.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $349.53 and a 1-year high of $434.03. The business’s 50 day moving average is $405.94 and its 200-day moving average is $399.78.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

