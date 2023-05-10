MAI Capital Management Sells 1,722 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

MAI Capital Management lessened its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 357,148 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,722 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises about 1.1% of MAI Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $68,283,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VTI. Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Power Corp of Canada bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Savior LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. GM Advisory Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. GM Advisory Group Inc. now owns 225,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 10,421 shares during the period. Finally, Sierra Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 33.5% during the 4th quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 247 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VTI stock traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $204.31. 1,386,775 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,058,092. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52 week low of $174.84 and a 52 week high of $217.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $201.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $199.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $281.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

