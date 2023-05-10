Maiar DEX (MEX) Price Tops $0.0000 on Major Exchanges

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded down 0.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on May 10th. Maiar DEX has a market cap of $19.49 million and approximately $18,565.04 worth of Maiar DEX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Maiar DEX token can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Maiar DEX has traded down 9.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00007188 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.59 or 0.00020272 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.90 or 0.00025031 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0250 or 0.00000091 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.16 or 0.00018738 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $27,563.31 or 1.00005843 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000917 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0294 or 0.00000107 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0268 or 0.00000097 BTC.

About Maiar DEX

MEX is a token. Its genesis date was November 20th, 2021. The official message board for Maiar DEX is t.me/xexchangeapp. The Reddit community for Maiar DEX is https://reddit.com/r/maiar_exchange and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Maiar DEX’s official website is xexchange.com. Maiar DEX’s official Twitter account is @xexchangeapp and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Maiar DEX Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “xExchange (MEX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Elrond platform. xExchange has a current supply of 0. The last known price of xExchange is 0.0000059 USD and is up 1.40 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $35,790.55 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://xexchange.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maiar DEX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Maiar DEX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Maiar DEX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

