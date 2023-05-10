MainStay CBRE Global Infrastructure Megatrends Fund (NYSE:MEGI) Stock Price Down 0.3%

MainStay CBRE Global Infrastructure Megatrends Fund (NYSE:MEGI – Get Rating) dropped 0.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $14.30 and last traded at $14.34. Approximately 69,579 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 49% from the average daily volume of 136,770 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.39.
The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.22.
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 24th were paid a $0.1083 dividend. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.04%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 21st. This is an increase from MainStay CBRE Global Infrastructure Megatrends Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11.
The Fund’s investment objective is to seek a high level of total return with an emphasis on current income. There is no assurance that the Fund will achieve its investment objective. Tthe Fund invests at least 80% of its assets (net assets plus borrowings for investment purposes) in securities issued by infrastructure companies.
