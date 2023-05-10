MainStay CBRE Global Infrastructure Megatrends Fund (NYSE:MEGI) Stock Price Down 0.3%

MainStay CBRE Global Infrastructure Megatrends Fund (NYSE:MEGI – Get Rating) dropped 0.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $14.30 and last traded at $14.34. Approximately 69,579 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 49% from the average daily volume of 136,770 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.39.

MainStay CBRE Global Infrastructure Megatrends Fund Stock Up 0.3 %

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.22.

MainStay CBRE Global Infrastructure Megatrends Fund Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 24th were paid a $0.1083 dividend. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.04%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 21st. This is an increase from MainStay CBRE Global Infrastructure Megatrends Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MainStay CBRE Global Infrastructure Megatrends Fund

MainStay CBRE Global Infrastructure Megatrends Fund Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Corrado Advisors LLC increased its position in MainStay CBRE Global Infrastructure Megatrends Fund by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Corrado Advisors LLC now owns 174,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,473,000 after acquiring an additional 5,414 shares during the period. Matisse Capital increased its position in MainStay CBRE Global Infrastructure Megatrends Fund by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Matisse Capital now owns 85,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,211,000 after acquiring an additional 999 shares during the period. Claro Advisors LLC raised its position in MainStay CBRE Global Infrastructure Megatrends Fund by 129.8% during the 1st quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 37,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $529,000 after buying an additional 21,055 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of MainStay CBRE Global Infrastructure Megatrends Fund by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 40,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $569,000 after acquiring an additional 5,245 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of MainStay CBRE Global Infrastructure Megatrends Fund by 5.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 672,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,547,000 after acquiring an additional 35,759 shares in the last quarter.

The Fund’s investment objective is to seek a high level of total return with an emphasis on current income. There is no assurance that the Fund will achieve its investment objective. Tthe Fund invests at least 80% of its assets (net assets plus borrowings for investment purposes) in securities issued by infrastructure companies.

