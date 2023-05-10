Major Drilling Group International (TSE:MDI) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $10.15

Major Drilling Group International Inc. (TSE:MDI – Get Rating) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$10.15 and traded as high as C$10.46. Major Drilling Group International shares last traded at C$10.40, with a volume of 83,223 shares trading hands.

Major Drilling Group International Stock Down 1.2 %

The firm has a market capitalization of C$842.45 million, a P/E ratio of 11.15, a PEG ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$10.43 and its 200 day moving average is C$10.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.57, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 3.29.

Major Drilling Group International (TSE:MDI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported C$0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Major Drilling Group International had a net margin of 10.34% and a return on equity of 20.09%. The firm had revenue of C$149.23 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Major Drilling Group International Inc. will post 0.8453441 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Major Drilling Group International Inc provides contract drilling services for mining and mineral exploration companies. The company offers a suite of drilling services, including surface and underground coring, directional, reverse circulation, sonic, geotechnical, environmental, water-well, coal-bed methane, shallow gas, underground percussive, longhole drilling, surface drill and blast, and related mining services.

