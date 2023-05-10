Malaga Cove Capital LLC Acquires 4,982 Shares of Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW)

Malaga Cove Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW – Get Rating) by 44.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,292 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,982 shares during the quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC’s holdings in Highwoods Properties were worth $456,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HIW. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Highwoods Properties during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its holdings in shares of Highwoods Properties by 76.6% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,095 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Highwoods Properties by 98.2% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,094 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 542 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Highwoods Properties by 59.0% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 1,617 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Highwoods Properties by 103.2% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 878 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 446 shares in the last quarter. 94.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Highwoods Properties

In other news, CEO Theodore J. Klinck purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $19.81 per share, with a total value of $99,050.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 337,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,679,476.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

HIW stock traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $21.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 379,944 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,090,741. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.32. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.68. Highwoods Properties, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.45 and a 1 year high of $40.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.37 and a beta of 1.13.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 19th. Highwoods Properties’s payout ratio is 132.45%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on HIW shares. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Highwoods Properties from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Highwoods Properties from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 31st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Highwoods Properties from $34.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Highwoods Properties from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Highwoods Properties in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.71.

Highwoods Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the operation, acquisition and development of rental office properties. It operates through the following geographical segments: Atlanta, Charlotte, Nashville, Orlando, Raleigh, Richmond, and Tampa. The company was founded by Ronald P.

