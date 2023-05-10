Malaga Cove Capital LLC Cuts Position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Malaga Cove Capital LLC decreased its holdings in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,372 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 159 shares during the period. Lam Research makes up about 1.2% of Malaga Cove Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Malaga Cove Capital LLC’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $2,258,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP raised its holdings in Lam Research by 41.5% in the fourth quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 75 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Lam Research in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Align Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lam Research in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Lam Research in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Yarbrough Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Lam Research in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Lam Research alerts:

Lam Research Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ LRCX traded up $8.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $523.86. 549,133 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,288,507. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 3.09 and a quick ratio of 1.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $504.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $475.14. Lam Research Co. has a 52 week low of $299.59 and a 52 week high of $548.85. The company has a market cap of $70.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.36, a PEG ratio of 6.19 and a beta of 1.50.

Lam Research Dividend Announcement

Lam Research ( NASDAQ:LRCX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The semiconductor company reported $6.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.53 by $0.46. Lam Research had a net margin of 26.08% and a return on equity of 66.54%. The firm had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $7.40 earnings per share. Lam Research’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Lam Research Co. will post 33.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were given a $1.725 dividend. This represents a $6.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.21%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 881 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $524.09, for a total value of $461,723.29. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,274,893.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on LRCX. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Lam Research from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Lam Research from $300.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Lam Research from $515.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $565.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $470.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $508.10.

Lam Research Profile

(Get Rating)

Lam Research Corp. engages in manufacturing and servicing of wafer processing semiconductor manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, and Taiwan. It offers thin film deposition, plasma etch, photoresist strip, and wafer cleaning.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LRCX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lam Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lam Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.