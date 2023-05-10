Malaga Cove Capital LLC Lowers Stock Position in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS)

Malaga Cove Capital LLC lessened its stake in shares of Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,176 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 79 shares during the period. Malaga Cove Capital LLC’s holdings in Universal Health Services were worth $1,293,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Universal Health Services by 45.4% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 802,139 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $80,784,000 after purchasing an additional 250,295 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Universal Health Services by 418.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 188,998 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $26,628,000 after purchasing an additional 152,548 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Universal Health Services by 1.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,856,010 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,138,729,000 after purchasing an additional 146,820 shares during the period. Todd Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Universal Health Services during the fourth quarter worth about $19,037,000. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in Universal Health Services by 39.2% during the third quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 458,094 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $40,395,000 after purchasing an additional 128,973 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UHS stock traded down $1.63 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $141.51. 216,729 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 636,772. The company has a market capitalization of $10.00 billion, a PE ratio of 15.21, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.25. Universal Health Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $82.50 and a 12-month high of $154.65. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $130.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $134.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Universal Health Services ( NYSE:UHS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The health services provider reported $2.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $3.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.45 billion. Universal Health Services had a net margin of 5.05% and a return on equity of 12.33%. The business’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.15 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Universal Health Services, Inc. will post 10.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Universal Health Services news, Director Lawrence S. Gibbs sold 793 shares of Universal Health Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.31, for a total transaction of $96,991.83. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $272,751.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Lawrence S. Gibbs sold 1,568 shares of Universal Health Services stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.29, for a total value of $201,158.72. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $387,820.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Lawrence S. Gibbs sold 793 shares of Universal Health Services stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.31, for a total transaction of $96,991.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,230 shares in the company, valued at $272,751.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 16.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on UHS. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Universal Health Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Universal Health Services in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Barclays upgraded shares of Universal Health Services from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $132.00 to $142.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Universal Health Services from $150.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, 888 restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Universal Health Services in a research report on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $137.12.

Universal Health Services, Inc operates as a healthcare management company, which through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, behavioral health centers, and outpatient facilities. It operates through the following segments: Acute Care Hospital Services, Behavioral Health Care Services, and Other.

