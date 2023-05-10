Malaga Cove Capital LLC Raises Holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT)

Malaga Cove Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT – Get Rating) by 26.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,131 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 863 shares during the period. Malaga Cove Capital LLC’s holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies were worth $759,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP lifted its holdings in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 2,517,359 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $462,388,000 after purchasing an additional 226,853 shares during the period. Parsifal Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies during the third quarter worth about $38,105,000. Korea Investment CORP lifted its holdings in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 101.7% during the third quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 370,314 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $65,238,000 after purchasing an additional 186,703 shares during the period. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 6.6% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,376,266 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $418,767,000 after purchasing an additional 146,518 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 135.0% during the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 228,706 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,291,000 after purchasing an additional 131,370 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FLT stock traded down $3.43 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $227.50. 308,386 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 596,234. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The firm has a market cap of $16.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $209.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $199.22. FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $161.69 and a fifty-two week high of $251.61.

FLEETCOR Technologies ( NYSE:FLT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $3.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.69 by $0.11. FLEETCOR Technologies had a return on equity of 44.25% and a net margin of 26.88%. The firm had revenue of $901.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $881.03 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.35 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. will post 15.77 EPS for the current year.

FLT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird raised FLEETCOR Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $235.00 to $254.00 in a report on Friday, February 10th. Mizuho boosted their price target on FLEETCOR Technologies from $220.00 to $230.00 in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on FLEETCOR Technologies from $240.00 to $245.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on FLEETCOR Technologies from $226.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on FLEETCOR Technologies from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $253.07.

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment solutions that enables businesses to control purchases and make payments. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, International, and Brazil. The company was founded by William Boatner Reily III and Ronald F.

