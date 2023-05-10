Malaga Cove Capital LLC Raises Holdings in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

Malaga Cove Capital LLC boosted its position in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Rating) by 11.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,284 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,336 shares during the period. Malaga Cove Capital LLC’s holdings in Trade Desk were worth $1,044,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in Trade Desk by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 47,175,426 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,114,874,000 after acquiring an additional 2,538,566 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 106.6% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,628,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $216,803,000 after buying an additional 1,872,400 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 14,797,740 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $884,165,000 after buying an additional 1,521,990 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 122.9% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,582,581 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $94,558,000 after buying an additional 872,505 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 440.2% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 879,327 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,077,000 after buying an additional 716,548 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.04% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on TTD shares. Vertical Research raised Trade Desk from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Citigroup boosted their price target on Trade Desk from $60.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Benchmark reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of Trade Desk in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Guggenheim dropped their price target on Trade Desk from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Finally, Stephens boosted their price target on Trade Desk from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $71.30.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Trade Desk Trading Up 2.0 %

In other Trade Desk news, CTO David Randall Pickles sold 477,194 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.67, for a total transaction of $28,951,359.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 470,930 shares in the company, valued at $28,571,323.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, CTO David Randall Pickles sold 477,194 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.67, for a total value of $28,951,359.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 470,930 shares in the company, valued at $28,571,323.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 2,999 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.40, for a total value of $178,140.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 74,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,399,104.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 962,769 shares of company stock worth $58,223,655 over the last three months. 10.81% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:TTD traded up $1.26 on Wednesday, hitting $65.38. The company had a trading volume of 4,879,015 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,190,227. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.00 and a 52-week high of $76.75. The business has a 50 day moving average of $59.88 and a 200 day moving average of $53.24. The company has a market cap of $32.09 billion, a PE ratio of 641.26, a PEG ratio of 5.88 and a beta of 1.80.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The technology company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $490.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $491.24 million. Trade Desk had a return on equity of 2.86% and a net margin of 3.38%. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.46 EPS for the current year.

Trade Desk Profile

The Trade Desk, Inc engages in the provision of a technology platform for advertising buyers. It operates through the United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include audio advertising, mobile advertising, native advertising, data management platform, cross-device targeting, and inventory and marketplaces.

