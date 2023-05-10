Malaga Cove Capital LLC Sells 1,464 Shares of ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:ON)

Malaga Cove Capital LLC cut its position in shares of ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:ON – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 246,640 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,464 shares during the quarter. ON Semiconductor accounts for 8.4% of Malaga Cove Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Malaga Cove Capital LLC owned about 0.06% of ON Semiconductor worth $15,383,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ON. Godsey & Gibb Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ON Semiconductor during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of ON Semiconductor by 348.3% during the fourth quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 520 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Sonnipe Ltd purchased a new position in shares of ON Semiconductor during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in ON Semiconductor during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in ON Semiconductor during the third quarter valued at $37,000. 96.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ON Semiconductor alerts:

ON Semiconductor Trading Up 1.2 %

ON traded up $0.94 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $79.75. 2,770,533 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,754,999. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.44 billion, a PE ratio of 19.55, a P/E/G ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 1.74. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $77.86 and its 200 day moving average is $73.11. ON Semiconductor Corporation has a 12 month low of $44.76 and a 12 month high of $87.55.

ON Semiconductor ( NASDAQ:ON Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.10. ON Semiconductor had a net margin of 21.98% and a return on equity of 39.27%. The company had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.22 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that ON Semiconductor Corporation will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current year.

ON Semiconductor declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Monday, February 6th that permits the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the semiconductor company to repurchase up to 8.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at ON Semiconductor

In other ON Semiconductor news, CEO Hassane El-Khoury sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.10, for a total value of $385,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 601,312 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,361,155.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on ON shares. Cowen boosted their price target on ON Semiconductor from $81.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on ON Semiconductor from $83.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on ON Semiconductor from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on ON Semiconductor from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on ON Semiconductor from $77.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, ON Semiconductor presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.58.

ON Semiconductor Profile

(Get Rating)

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ON Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ON Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.