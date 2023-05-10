Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd Acquires 1,215 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd lifted its position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 7.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,372 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,215 shares during the quarter. Visa makes up about 1.2% of Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd’s holdings in Visa were worth $3,817,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates acquired a new position in shares of Visa during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. JDM Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Visa in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Visa during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Visa during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Cowa LLC bought a new position in shares of Visa during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Institutional investors own 81.87% of the company’s stock.

Visa Stock Down 1.3 %

V stock traded down $3.11 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $230.15. 2,173,733 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,119,167. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $225.72 and its 200 day moving average is $218.48. Visa Inc. has a twelve month low of $174.60 and a twelve month high of $235.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market cap of $431.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.97.

Visa Announces Dividend

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.12. Visa had a return on equity of 50.21% and a net margin of 50.95%. The business had revenue of $7.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.79 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 8.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.06%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Lloyd Carney sold 1,288 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.97, for a total value of $300,065.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $592,209.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Lloyd Carney sold 1,288 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.97, for a total value of $300,065.36. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,542 shares in the company, valued at $592,209.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Vasant M. Prabhu sold 13,343 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.26, for a total value of $3,125,731.18. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 73,638 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,250,437.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 187,671 shares of company stock valued at $42,943,080. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Visa from $253.00 to $263.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Visa from $270.00 to $273.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Visa from $281.00 to $282.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. 22nd Century Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Visa in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Visa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $260.96.

About Visa

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among a global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit cards, credit cards, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machines (ATMs).

Further Reading

