Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd Acquires 1,231 Shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd grew its position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) by 13.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,231 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,231 shares during the quarter. Estée Lauder Companies accounts for approximately 0.8% of Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $2,538,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 79,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,829,000 after acquiring an additional 2,610 shares during the last quarter. LGT Group Foundation lifted its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 71.7% in the fourth quarter. LGT Group Foundation now owns 67,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,853,000 after acquiring an additional 28,374 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management lifted its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 28.6% in the fourth quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 4,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,119,000 after acquiring an additional 1,004 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 49.2% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 348,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,342,000 after acquiring an additional 114,775 shares during the period. Finally, Mirova US LLC lifted its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Mirova US LLC now owns 396,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,296,000 after acquiring an additional 9,129 shares during the period. 55.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Estée Lauder Companies Stock Performance

Estée Lauder Companies stock traded down $0.75 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $200.51. 1,134,005 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,651,366. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.63 billion, a PE ratio of 67.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.62 and a beta of 1.01. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $186.47 and a fifty-two week high of $284.45. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $240.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $241.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.46.

Estée Lauder Companies Dividend Announcement

Estée Lauder Companies ( NYSE:EL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $3.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.70 billion. Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 23.99% and a net margin of 6.88%. The firm’s revenue was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.90 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be given a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 87.71%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on EL shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $215.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $308.00 price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $287.00 to $230.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $295.00 to $240.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Estée Lauder Companies in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $264.21.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Carl P. Haney sold 9,741 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.90, for a total value of $2,473,239.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,773 shares in the company, valued at $1,211,864.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 12.75% of the company’s stock.

Estée Lauder Companies Profile

(Get Rating)

The Estée Lauder Companies, Inc engages in the manufacture of skin care, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. It sells products under the following brand names: Estée Lauder, Clinique, Origins, MAC, Bobbi Brown, La Mer, Jo Malone London, Aveda and Too Faced. Its channels consist of department stores, multi-brand retailers, upscale perfumeries and pharmacies, and prestige salons and spas.

