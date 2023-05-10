Maris-Tech Ltd. (NASDAQ:MTEKW) Short Interest Update

Maris-Tech Ltd. (NASDAQ:MTEKW – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decrease of 97.1% from the April 15th total of 6,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Maris-Tech Price Performance
Maris-Tech stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.09. The company had a trading volume of 7,467 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,305. Maris-Tech has a 12-month low of $0.01 and a 12-month high of $0.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.10.
About Maris-Tech
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Maris-Tech (MTEKW)
- Occidental Petroleum: Will Buffet Buy More?
- 5 Best Healthcare Sector ETFs
- Electronic Arts Has Game But Can Share Price Move Higher?
- Wendy’s May Have Just Become A Value Play
- Rivian Leads EV Startups But Will The Stock Move Higher?
Receive News & Ratings for Maris-Tech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maris-Tech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.