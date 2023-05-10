Maris-Tech Ltd. (NASDAQ:MTEKW) Short Interest Update

Maris-Tech Ltd. (NASDAQ:MTEKW – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decrease of 97.1% from the April 15th total of 6,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Maris-Tech Price Performance

Maris-Tech stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.09. The company had a trading volume of 7,467 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,305. Maris-Tech has a 12-month low of $0.01 and a 12-month high of $0.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.10.

Get Maris-Tech alerts:

About Maris-Tech

(Get Rating)

Featured Articles

Maris-Tech Ltd. designs and manufactures digital video and audio hardware and software solutions for the military and IoT markets worldwide. The company offers intelligent video surveillance solutions, communication technology products, modular video encoding/decoding platform, ultra-low latency streaming solutions, dual channel low power encoder systems, multi channel encoding streaming and recording platform, miniature recording and streaming platforms, and video encoding and decoding platform.

Receive News & Ratings for Maris-Tech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maris-Tech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.