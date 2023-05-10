Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) Shares Acquired by InterOcean Capital Group LLC

InterOcean Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) by 27.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,196 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,805 shares during the quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $489,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 25,327 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $938,000 after acquiring an additional 2,867 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Marvell Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $579,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marvell Technology in the fourth quarter valued at $320,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its holdings in Marvell Technology by 62.4% during the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 1,051,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $38,959,000 after purchasing an additional 404,177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glenview Trust Co purchased a new stake in Marvell Technology during the 4th quarter worth $10,177,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Marvell Technology alerts:

Insider Transactions at Marvell Technology

In related news, EVP Dan Christman sold 6,778 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.05, for a total value of $312,126.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 85,425 shares in the company, valued at $3,933,821.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Marvell Technology Stock Down 2.5 %

Several research analysts recently commented on MRVL shares. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Marvell Technology from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $125.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Marvell Technology from $80.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Marvell Technology from $56.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Marvell Technology from $41.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.00.

Shares of MRVL stock opened at $39.99 on Wednesday. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.75 and a twelve month high of $61.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.17.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.01). Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 8.46% and a negative net margin of 2.76%. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.35 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marvell Technology Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 7th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -126.32%.

Marvell Technology Profile

(Get Rating)

Marvell Technology, Inc engages in the provision of data infrastructure semiconductor solutions. It offers compute, networking, storage, and custom solutions. The firm designs, develops, and sells integrated circuits. The company was founded by Wei Li Dai, Pantas Sutardja, and Sehat Sutardja in 1995 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

Featured Articles

