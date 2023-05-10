MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) Receives $113.18 Average PT from Analysts

MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $115.09.

A number of research firms have commented on MTZ. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of MasTec from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Monday. B. Riley upped their price objective on MasTec from $112.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of MasTec from $122.00 to $121.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Barclays increased their target price on MasTec from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised MasTec from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $97.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Monday.

Get MasTec alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of MasTec by 106.7% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 290,039 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $18,417,000 after purchasing an additional 149,702 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in MasTec by 71.5% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 171,751 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $10,906,000 after purchasing an additional 71,632 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of MasTec by 32.7% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 20,392 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,294,000 after acquiring an additional 5,025 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its stake in shares of MasTec by 31.7% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 18,882 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,611,000 after acquiring an additional 4,543 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MasTec in the third quarter worth $214,000. Institutional investors own 69.80% of the company’s stock.

MasTec Price Performance

Shares of MasTec stock opened at $90.02 on Friday. MasTec has a fifty-two week low of $62.36 and a fifty-two week high of $103.50. The company has a market cap of $7.10 billion, a PE ratio of -562.63 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $91.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $90.62.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The construction company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.02. MasTec had a negative net margin of 0.12% and a positive return on equity of 6.60%. The business had revenue of $3.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.92 billion. Analysts expect that MasTec will post 4.4 EPS for the current year.

MasTec Company Profile

(Get Rating)

MasTec, Inc engages in the provision of infrastructure construction services. It operates through the following segments: Communications, Oil and Gas, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, and Other. The Communications segment performs engineering, construction, maintenance, and customer fulfillment activities related to communications infrastructure, primarily for wireless and wireline/fiber communications, and install-to-the-home customers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MasTec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MasTec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.