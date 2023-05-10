Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Major Shareholder Foundation Mastercard Sells 125,816 Shares

Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 125,816 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $381.19, for a total value of $47,959,801.04. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 100,185,645 shares in the company, valued at $38,189,766,017.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Foundation Mastercard also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Mastercard alerts:

On Monday, May 8th, Foundation Mastercard sold 125,816 shares of Mastercard stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $386.28, for a total value of $48,600,204.48.

On Friday, February 10th, Foundation Mastercard sold 172,548 shares of Mastercard stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $365.62, for a total value of $63,086,999.76.

Mastercard Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of MA traded down $0.40 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $382.54. 1,940,530 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,737,553. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1 year low of $276.87 and a 1 year high of $390.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $363.81 and its 200-day moving average is $356.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $362.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.11.

Mastercard Announces Dividend

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.09. Mastercard had a return on equity of 169.12% and a net margin of 42.33%. The firm had revenue of $5.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.76 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 7th were issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.78%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mastercard

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MA. Bornite Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Mastercard during the 1st quarter worth about $21,442,000. United Bank grew its position in shares of Mastercard by 34.5% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 6,007 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,147,000 after acquiring an additional 1,541 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Mastercard by 30.1% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 272,358 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $97,335,000 after acquiring an additional 63,040 shares during the period. First Western Trust Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,168,000. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the 1st quarter valued at about $12,926,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.51% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on MA shares. Mizuho cut their target price on Mastercard from $405.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Citigroup upped their target price on Mastercard from $435.00 to $440.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Tigress Financial upped their target price on Mastercard from $472.00 to $476.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Mastercard from $410.00 to $435.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Mastercard from $392.00 to $404.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $418.85.

Mastercard Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Mastercard, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments, and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial, and payment programs. The company was founded in November 1966 and is headquartered in Purchase, NY.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.