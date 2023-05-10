Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Stock Position Lifted by Treasurer of the State of North Carolina

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 387,529 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,875 shares during the quarter. Mastercard accounts for approximately 0.8% of Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $134,755,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates acquired a new stake in Mastercard in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new stake in Mastercard during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Mastercard during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.51% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on Mastercard from $427.00 to $437.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Sunday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Mastercard from $438.00 to $440.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Mastercard from $395.00 to $452.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Mastercard from $375.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Mastercard from $414.00 to $442.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $418.85.

Insider Buying and Selling at Mastercard

Mastercard Stock Down 0.9 %

In other Mastercard news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 172,548 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $365.62, for a total transaction of $63,086,999.76. Following the sale, the insider now owns 100,908,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,894,051,330.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 172,548 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $365.62, for a total value of $63,086,999.76. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 100,908,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,894,051,330.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Raghuvir Malhotra sold 11,398 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $381.62, for a total transaction of $4,349,704.76. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,612,033.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 219,583 shares of company stock valued at $80,632,965 in the last 90 days. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MA stock traded down $3.58 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $379.36. 983,419 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,726,462. The stock has a market cap of $359.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84. Mastercard Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $276.87 and a fifty-two week high of $390.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $363.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $356.65.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by $0.09. Mastercard had a return on equity of 169.12% and a net margin of 42.33%. The firm had revenue of $5.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.76 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 9th. Investors of record on Friday, April 7th were paid a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. Mastercard’s payout ratio is 22.78%.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments, and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial, and payment programs. The company was founded in November 1966 and is headquartered in Purchase, NY.

Featured Stories

