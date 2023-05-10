Matterport (NASDAQ:MTTR) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Matterport (NASDAQ:MTTR – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of -$0.31–$0.27 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of -$0.34. The company issued revenue guidance of $155.00 million-$169.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $159.45 million. Matterport also updated its FY23 guidance to ($0.31)-($0.27) EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MTTR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Matterport from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $5.00 to $3.00 in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Loop Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Matterport from $12.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Piper Sandler reissued an overweight rating and issued a $4.00 target price on shares of Matterport in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Matterport from $3.00 to $3.75 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th.

Get Matterport alerts:

Matterport Stock Performance

Matterport stock traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.84. 4,479,639 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,817,719. The stock has a market cap of $840.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.39 and a beta of 1.54. Matterport has a 12-month low of $2.20 and a 12-month high of $7.45. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.96.

Insider Buying and Selling at Matterport

Matterport ( NASDAQ:MTTR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.21). The business had revenue of $41.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.96 million. Matterport had a negative net margin of 81.79% and a negative return on equity of 17.95%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Matterport will post -0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO James Daniel Fay sold 36,341 shares of Matterport stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.83, for a total value of $102,845.03. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 868,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,457,430.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO James Daniel Fay sold 36,341 shares of Matterport stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.83, for a total value of $102,845.03. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 868,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,457,430.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CRO Jay Remley sold 21,849 shares of Matterport stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.83, for a total transaction of $61,832.67. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 647,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,831,434.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 214,926 shares of company stock worth $608,241. 24.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Matterport

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Matterport by 4.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,653,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,906,000 after purchasing an additional 775,755 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Matterport by 1.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,166,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,061,000 after purchasing an additional 261,849 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Matterport by 4.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,757,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,032,000 after purchasing an additional 197,996 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Matterport by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,301,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,051,000 after purchasing an additional 213,582 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in Matterport by 25.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,015,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,643,000 after acquiring an additional 412,627 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.11% of the company’s stock.

Matterport Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Matterport, Inc, a spatial data company, focuses on digitization and datafication of the built world. It offers Matterport digital twins, a 3D data platform to design, build, operate, promote, and understand spaces. The company offers Matterport Capture, an application that enables to capture depth, data, and imagery of a space using 3D cameras, 360 cameras, and iPhones; Matterport Workshop application to customize, add additional details, and share spaces; Matterport Showcase application for audience view and explore space in its final format; and Matterport VR to experience virtual reality.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Matterport Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Matterport and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.