Matterport (NASDAQ:MTTR) Releases Q2 Earnings Guidance

Matterport (NASDAQ:MTTR – Get Rating) updated its second quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of ($0.09)-($0.07) for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of ($0.09). The company issued revenue guidance of $38-$40 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $38.50 million. Matterport also updated its FY 2023 guidance to -$0.31–$0.27 EPS.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler restated an overweight rating and issued a $4.00 price objective on shares of Matterport in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Matterport from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their target price for the company from $5.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Loop Capital dropped their target price on shares of Matterport from $12.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Matterport from $3.00 to $3.75 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th.

Get Matterport alerts:

Matterport Price Performance

Shares of Matterport stock traded up $0.16 on Wednesday, hitting $2.84. 4,886,071 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,821,033. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $840.13 million, a PE ratio of -6.39 and a beta of 1.54. Matterport has a one year low of $2.20 and a one year high of $7.45.

Insider Activity

Matterport ( NASDAQ:MTTR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.21). Matterport had a negative net margin of 81.79% and a negative return on equity of 17.95%. The company had revenue of $41.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.96 million. On average, analysts forecast that Matterport will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO James Daniel Fay sold 36,341 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.83, for a total value of $102,845.03. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 868,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,457,430.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Matterport news, CFO James Daniel Fay sold 36,341 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.83, for a total value of $102,845.03. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 868,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,457,430.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CRO Jay Remley sold 21,849 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.83, for a total transaction of $61,832.67. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 647,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,831,434.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 214,926 shares of company stock worth $608,241 over the last quarter. 24.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Matterport

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Matterport by 42.3% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 26,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 7,761 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Matterport by 42.7% in the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 123,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 36,800 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Matterport by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 202,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $566,000 after purchasing an additional 14,360 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in Matterport by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 197,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $553,000 after purchasing an additional 3,864 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Matterport during the fourth quarter worth about $453,000. 33.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Matterport

(Get Rating)

Matterport, Inc, a spatial data company, focuses on digitization and datafication of the built world. It offers Matterport digital twins, a 3D data platform to design, build, operate, promote, and understand spaces. The company offers Matterport Capture, an application that enables to capture depth, data, and imagery of a space using 3D cameras, 360 cameras, and iPhones; Matterport Workshop application to customize, add additional details, and share spaces; Matterport Showcase application for audience view and explore space in its final format; and Matterport VR to experience virtual reality.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Matterport Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Matterport and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.