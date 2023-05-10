Mawson Infrastructure Group (OTCMKTS:WIZP) Hits New 1-Year High at $2.88

Mawson Infrastructure Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:WIZP – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $2.88 and last traded at $2.75, with a volume of 84751 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $2.88.
Mawson Infrastructure Group Stock Performance
The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.50. The company has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.48 and a beta of 1.77.
About Mawson Infrastructure Group
Mawson Infrastructure Group, Inc engages in the provision of digital asset infrastructure services. The company is headquartered in North Sydney, Australia.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Mawson Infrastructure Group (WIZP)
- Occidental Petroleum: Will Buffet Buy More?
- 5 Best Healthcare Sector ETFs
- Electronic Arts Has Game But Can Share Price Move Higher?
- Wendy’s May Have Just Become A Value Play
- Rivian Leads EV Startups But Will The Stock Move Higher?
Receive News & Ratings for Mawson Infrastructure Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mawson Infrastructure Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.