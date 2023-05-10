Mawson Infrastructure Group (OTCMKTS:WIZP) Hits New 1-Year High at $2.88

Mawson Infrastructure Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:WIZP – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $2.88 and last traded at $2.75, with a volume of 84751 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $2.88.

Mawson Infrastructure Group Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.50. The company has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.48 and a beta of 1.77.

About Mawson Infrastructure Group

(Get Rating)

Mawson Infrastructure Group, Inc engages in the provision of digital asset infrastructure services. The company is headquartered in North Sydney, Australia.

Featured Articles

