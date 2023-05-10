Medicenna Therapeutics (TSE:MDNA) Trading 1% Higher

Medicenna Therapeutics Corp. (TSE:MDNA – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 1% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$1.03 and last traded at C$1.02. 2,901 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the average session volume of 23,197 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.01.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$71.03 million, a P/E ratio of -5.67 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 4.65 and a current ratio of 7.70. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.81.

Medicenna Therapeutics Corp., an immunotherapy company, engages in the development and commercialization of Superkines and empowered Superkines for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. Its lead product is MDNA55, an interleukin- 4 (IL-4) EC that has completed Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of recurrent glioblastoma, as well as preclinical and clinical development stages for the treatment of other brain and non-brain tumors.

