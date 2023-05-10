Medicure Inc. (OTCMKTS:MCUJF) Short Interest Update

Medicure Inc. (OTCMKTS:MCUJF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 97.1% from the April 15th total of 3,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 14,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of MCUJF stock remained flat at $0.75 on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 40 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,496. The stock has a market cap of $7.72 million, a PE ratio of 7.50 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.85. Medicure has a 1-year low of $0.69 and a 1-year high of $1.10.

Medicure (OTCMKTS:MCUJF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 6th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.65 million during the quarter. Medicure had a return on equity of 6.71% and a net margin of 5.83%.

Medicure, Inc is a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, clinical development, and commercialization of cardiovascular therapeutics. It focuses on marketing and distribution of acute care cardiovascular drug, Aggrastat; Zypitamag (pitavastatin) tablets; Sodium Nitroprusside injection.

