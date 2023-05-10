Melrose Industries (LON:MRO) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $166.39

Melrose Industries PLC (LON:MRO – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 166.39 ($2.10) and traded as high as GBX 422.70 ($5.33). Melrose Industries shares last traded at GBX 422.60 ($5.33), with a volume of 4,452,659 shares changing hands.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MRO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “not rated” rating on shares of Melrose Industries in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Melrose Industries from GBX 165 ($2.08) to GBX 175 ($2.21) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Melrose Industries in a research note on Monday, April 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a GBX 480 ($6.06) target price for the company. Finally, Numis Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 190 ($2.40) target price on shares of Melrose Industries in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 248 ($3.13).

The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 236.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 170.57. The company has a market capitalization of £6.00 billion, a PE ratio of -2,779.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.00.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 9th were given a dividend of GBX 1.50 ($0.02) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.97%. This is a positive change from Melrose Industries’s previous dividend of $0.83. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 9th. Melrose Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently -4,375.00%.

In other Melrose Industries news, insider Peter Dilnot purchased 32,111 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 380 ($4.79) per share, for a total transaction of £122,021.80 ($153,970.73). Insiders own 1.32% of the company’s stock.

About Melrose Industries

Melrose Industries PLC engages in the aerospace, automotive, powder metallurgy, and other industrial businesses in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. Its Aerospace segment provides airframe and engine structures, and electrical interconnection systems for the aerospace industry in civil airframe and defense platforms.

