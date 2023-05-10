Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Increases Stock Position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 7.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 159,382 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 10,675 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $22,455,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Red Tortoise LLC purchased a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Lam Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of International Business Machines by 342.9% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 310 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.90% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

IBM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on International Business Machines from $165.00 to $162.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on International Business Machines from $143.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on International Business Machines from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “inline” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Citigroup boosted their target price on International Business Machines from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on International Business Machines from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $139.20.

International Business Machines Stock Performance

Shares of International Business Machines stock traded up $0.54 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $121.71. 590,526 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,867,748. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $127.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $135.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $110.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.51, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.85. International Business Machines Co. has a one year low of $115.54 and a one year high of $153.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The technology company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $14.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.33 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 39.86% and a net margin of 3.03%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.40 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

International Business Machines Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.66 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 9th. This is an increase from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. This represents a $6.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.46%. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is 335.03%.

About International Business Machines

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which engages in the provision of integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, Financing, and Other.

