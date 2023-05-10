Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Invests $36.44 Million in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 302,838 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,444,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of META. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 1.1% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,830,209 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,630,566,000 after purchasing an additional 128,126 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,115,468,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,099,025,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $842,081,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $708,348,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

Insider Activity at Meta Platforms

In other news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.96, for a total transaction of $242,144.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $510,059.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.96, for a total transaction of $242,144.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $510,059.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Javier Olivan sold 13,341 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.23, for a total transaction of $2,271,038.43. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 67,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,424,305.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 45,382 shares of company stock valued at $8,109,924 in the last quarter. Insiders own 13.75% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms Price Performance

Analyst Ratings Changes

Shares of Meta Platforms stock traded up $1.28 on Wednesday, reaching $234.65. 3,281,225 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,503,154. The firm has a market cap of $601.35 billion, a PE ratio of 28.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $209.12 and its 200-day moving average is $159.25. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a one year low of $88.09 and a one year high of $244.92.

META has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wolfe Research raised their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. New Street Research cut shares of Meta Platforms from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $220.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $250.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $251.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, thirty-nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $243.74.

Meta Platforms Profile

(Get Rating)

Meta Platforms, Inc, engages in the development of social media applications. It builds technology that helps people connect, find communities, and grow businesses. It operates through the Family of Apps (FoA) and Reality Labs (RL) segments. The FoA segment consists of Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp, and other services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.