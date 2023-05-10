Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Purchases 12,064 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 9.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 142,953 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,064 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $29,601,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in UNP. Power Corp of Canada bought a new stake in Union Pacific in the first quarter valued at $40,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Union Pacific by 162.9% in the third quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 234 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new stake in Union Pacific in the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH bought a new stake in Union Pacific in the fourth quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in Union Pacific in the fourth quarter valued at $55,000. Institutional investors own 77.27% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.00, for a total value of $532,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,324,040. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Union Pacific Price Performance

Several research firms recently weighed in on UNP. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $191.00 to $184.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $241.00 to $247.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $223.00 to $213.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $245.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $213.00 to $222.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $215.56.

Union Pacific stock traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $200.91. 163,177 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,265,958. Union Pacific Co. has a 12-month low of $183.69 and a 12-month high of $242.35. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $197.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $203.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The company has a market capitalization of $122.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.72, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.10.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.10. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 57.75% and a net margin of 27.91%. The firm had revenue of $6.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.57 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Union Pacific Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th were issued a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 27th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.94%.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Omaha, NE.

