Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Sells 12,377 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV reduced its position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 193,596 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 12,377 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Tesla were worth $23,847,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in TSLA. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Tesla by 224.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 94 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Coston McIsaac & Partners grew its stake in shares of Tesla by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 96 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. West Oak Capital LLC purchased a new position in Tesla in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. JDM Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Tesla in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in Tesla in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. 43.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Tesla alerts:

Tesla Stock Up 2.9 %

Shares of TSLA traded up $4.90 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $174.05. 25,655,618 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 158,599,109. Tesla, Inc. has a 52 week low of $101.81 and a 52 week high of $314.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company’s 50 day moving average is $180.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $174.97. The company has a market capitalization of $551.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.75, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 2.00.

Insider Activity at Tesla

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85. Tesla had a return on equity of 27.29% and a net margin of 13.66%. The company had revenue of $23.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.95 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,298 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.79, for a total transaction of $254,135.42. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 65,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,833,447.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.00, for a total value of $2,121,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 64,259 shares in the company, valued at $12,980,318. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,298 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.79, for a total value of $254,135.42. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 65,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,833,447.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 153,220 shares of company stock valued at $29,479,261 over the last quarter. 20.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered their price target on Tesla from $218.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 24th. Wedbush lowered their price target on Tesla from $225.00 to $215.00 in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Truist Financial cut Tesla from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $245.00 to $154.00 in a report on Friday, April 21st. Bank of America boosted their price target on Tesla from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on Tesla from $192.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tesla has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $204.06.

About Tesla

(Get Rating)

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles and energy generation and storage systems. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment includes the design, development, manufacture, sale, and lease of electric vehicles as well as sales of automotive regulatory credits.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.