Mercurity Fintech (NASDAQ:MFH) Shares Up 8.8%

Mercurity Fintech Holding Inc. (NASDAQ:MFH – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 8.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $1.60 and last traded at $1.60. Approximately 41,874 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 73% from the average daily volume of 154,095 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.47.

Mercurity Fintech Trading Up 4.7 %

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.27 and a 200 day moving average of $223.78.

About Mercurity Fintech

Mercurity Fintech Holding, Inc engages in the provision of instant payment network platform. It designs, develops, creates, tests, installs, configures, integrates, and customizes fully operational software using blockchain technologies. The company was founded by Mao Dong Xu on July 13, 2011 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

