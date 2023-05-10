Mersana Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRSN) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.11 EPS

Mersana Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRSN – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by ($0.11), Briefing.com reports. Mersana Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 768.26% and a negative return on equity of 178.80%. The company had revenue of $7.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.29 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.59) earnings per share. Mersana Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was up 290.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Mersana Therapeutics Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MRSN traded down $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $7.97. 3,921,841 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,569,249. Mersana Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $2.68 and a 1-year high of $8.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.83. The company has a current ratio of 3.49, a quick ratio of 3.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market cap of $869.29 million, a P/E ratio of -3.62 and a beta of 1.75.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MRSN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on shares of Mersana Therapeutics from $26.00 to $16.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Mersana Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, January 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Mersana Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mersana Therapeutics

About Mersana Therapeutics

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in shares of Mersana Therapeutics by 36.8% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 1,750 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Mersana Therapeutics by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 369,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,520,000 after acquiring an additional 1,757 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Mersana Therapeutics by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 139,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $646,000 after acquiring an additional 1,785 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Mersana Therapeutics by 24.8% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 2,769 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Mersana Therapeutics by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 190,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,119,000 after acquiring an additional 4,186 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.40% of the company’s stock.

Mersana Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of antibody-drug conjugates that offer clinical benefit for cancer patients. Its product candidates are Upifitamab Rilsodotin (UpRi), XMT-1536, and XMT-1592. The company was founded by Mikhail Papisov in 2001 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

