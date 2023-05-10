Mersana Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRSN) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.11 EPS

Mersana Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRSN – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by ($0.11), Briefing.com reports. Mersana Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 768.26% and a negative return on equity of 178.80%. The company had revenue of $7.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.29 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.59) earnings per share. Mersana Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was up 290.0% on a year-over-year basis.
Mersana Therapeutics Trading Down 0.4 %
Shares of NASDAQ:MRSN traded down $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $7.97. 3,921,841 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,569,249. Mersana Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $2.68 and a 1-year high of $8.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.83. The company has a current ratio of 3.49, a quick ratio of 3.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market cap of $869.29 million, a P/E ratio of -3.62 and a beta of 1.75.
MRSN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on shares of Mersana Therapeutics from $26.00 to $16.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Mersana Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, January 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Mersana Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.00.
Mersana Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of antibody-drug conjugates that offer clinical benefit for cancer patients. Its product candidates are Upifitamab Rilsodotin (UpRi), XMT-1536, and XMT-1592. The company was founded by Mikhail Papisov in 2001 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.
